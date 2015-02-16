Dogs and cats more than nine years of age were recruited from three populations – a veterinary hospital and two animal shelters. A retinal camera designed for veterinary use (Optibrand) was used to acquire the images. The camera software was downloaded on to a laptop and the camera attached via a USB cable. Real-time images were displayed on the laptop screen while the photographer positioned the camera at the correct distance (about 25mm) from the patient’s cornea by focusing two camera-generated lights on the iris. Light intensity was set reasonably low to reduce pupillary constriction as a mydriatic was not used. The camera captures images at 19 frames per second and a continuous sequence of images was autosaved for as long as the image capture button was depressed. It was possible to capture photographs without assistance, but for a few non-compliant animals, the owner or an assistant provided restraint. The photographer held the camera with one hand while using the other hand to retract the eyelids to prevent blinking.