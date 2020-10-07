7 Oct 2020
The not-for-profit group has added more advisors to its panel and its new VOA affiliation scheme.
Ross Allan.
The Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance (VOA) has revamped its affiliation scheme and added a number of new faces to its advisory panel.
It was set up three years ago by Stuart Carmichael, Greg McGarrell and Karen Cook as a not-for-profit company providing education through seminars, webinars, CPD days and an online VOA Academy.
VOA Academy includes information from Vetstream, VOA practice tools to download and webinars from key leaders in OA management.
Blue Paw VOA affiliation is received on completion of the core VOA course and passing the exam.
The VOA has also launched its new VOA affiliation scheme to create a more accessible route for practices to show their interest in OA management.
The 1 Paw Accreditation has been replaced with the Blue Paw affiliation, which is open to all vets, RVNs and veterinary therapists, and involves online CPD with an exam at the end to test knowledge assimilation.
A new online client interactive map enables clients to search for VOA-affiliated individuals and practices in their area via the VOA website, and will give them an overview of what the practice can offer for their pet in terms of OA management.
Businesses that have individuals who have achieved the standard of any of the various levels of VOA Affiliation can use the VOA logo to help market their increased dedication to canine OA patients.
Since the launch of VOA membership in January, the VOA now has nearly 100 members. Membership is £50 per year, and gives access to the online academy and the Blue Paw individual VOA affiliation.
Those interested in becoming a member can visit the VOA’s website for more information and to sign up as a member.