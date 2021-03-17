17 Mar 2021
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland has commissioned analysis of options to deliver more vets for the nation, including through home vet school.
Image © ronstik / Adobe Stock
Politicians in Northern Ireland have ordered an “analysis of options” to deliver more vets for Northern Ireland – including through a new vet school.
Hopes have been building for the UK’s 10th vet school to be created in Northern Ireland, with grassroots campaigns up and running, and support from the country’s universities.
Campaigners argue vets have to travel to Great Britain or Dublin to study veterinary medicine, and not all will return to practise veterinary medicine in their home nation.
Now Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has commissioned work to look at the long-term supply of vets, including consideration of the various models for third-level veterinary education.
Northern Ireland agriculture minister Edwin Poots said: “I have been concerned for some time that Northern Ireland may not attract sufficient veterinary surgeons to meet the needs of the local agri-food industry in the future, and I have been keen that my department continues to explore options for a more secure supply of vets for Northern Ireland on a longer-term basis.”
Mr Poots added: “Northern Ireland is particularly exposed in this respect as its agri-food industry depends so much on exports, and a high animal health and welfare status; while it is the only region of the UK that does not have its own indigenous veterinary education facility.”
Discussions have already taken place with vice chancellors from Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast to discuss the possibility, and developing a veterinary course in Northern Ireland. Officials will now take forward this analysis under the oversight of Northern Ireland’s CVO to consider all options, reporting back by the end of the year.
Queen’s University vice-chancellor Ian Greer said: “The engagement with DAERA was a key step for the development of a veterinary school in Northern Ireland, which has always depended on veterinary graduates from Great Britain and Ireland.
“Being able to produce our own vets would be transformative for Northern Ireland and particularly our agri-food industry, which is such an important part of the economy. Furthermore, the proposal will draw on the collective strengths and assets of Northern Ireland with a novel and exciting partnership model. We look forward to further engagement on this in the coming months.”
Carol Curran, executive dean for the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University, said: “Ulster University is supportive of proposals to consider the establishment of a veterinary school in Northern Ireland and interested in discussing this concept more fully to develop a preferred way forward with the steering group, which includes the relevant government departments and stakeholders.”
The news has also been welcomed by the BVA. Northern Ireland branch president Mark Little said: “We warmly welcome the announcement of this options review, which demonstrates how much the executive values the role of the veterinary profession in the success of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.
“Across the UK we are seeing real problems with veterinary capacity. We’re already working across the sector to increase recruitment into the veterinary profession and improve the retention of our colleagues across all areas of veterinary medicine.
“Opening a new vet school in Northern Ireland presents opportunities to encourage young people from our local community to pursue a veterinary career, as well as building on our strengths in veterinary research into animal health and welfare and public health.”