Jill Maddison and David Church took delegates over four lectures, as part of the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations stream, on an interactive medical mystery tour through the complex world of their internal medicine cases. When Matt Rendle explained how to keep avian anaesthesias safe, Hannah Capon elaborated on alternative strategies for the treatment of arthritic patients, when Nick Bacon introduced delegates to the WSAVA surgical oncology checklist to maximise patient care, and when Jo Murrell gave useful advice on post-surgical pain management, on the use of fentanyl, ketamine and alpha-2 agonists, the audience could have been forgiven for having the impression to be on a large veterinary conference in the UK, rather than in the heart of Europe.