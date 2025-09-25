25 Sept 2025
A campaign group whose members include a number of senior vets has called for advertising platforms to set and enforce tougher standards to protect puppies and prospective owners.
Image © Reddogs / Adobe Stock
Puppies and their prospective owners are being put at risk by “misleading” claims made in online sale adverts, vets and campaigners have warned.
The Dog Breeding Reform Group (DBRG), whose membership includes several prominent clinicians and academics, has demanded “accurate and transparent listings” in an open letter to selling platforms.
The call has already been backed by several welfare groups, while the body said it would also welcome the support of veterinary sector organisations.
The letter alleged that many listings which claim puppies have been “health tested” only actually relate to DNA assessment.
It continued: “By using persuasive language and advertising tactics, sellers are making DNA testing appear equivalent to a full veterinary evaluation, when in fact, critical health checks are being overlooked or omitted entirely.
“From the increased usage of buzzwords and persuasive language, these adverts can contribute to the normalisation of poor health, increase abandonment and relinquishment, and unexpected costs.
“This can also lead to premature euthanasia of potentially manageable conditions if appropriate funding has not been set aside.
“Misleading advertising does more than erode buyer confidence – it puts puppies and owners at risk.”
The DBRG said it is already in discussions with the Pet Advertising Advisory Group (PAAG) about collaborating to tackle a problem that it regards as industry wide, despite the impression that it is more prevalent on larger platforms.
The PAAG said it was currently consulting its members and expects to set out its position in the next few days.
But the letter has already been co-signed by the RSPCA and organisations focused on specific health issues including Paws Against Elbow Dysplasia and Cavalier Matters.
It calls for several specific reforms, including restricting usage of terms like “health tested” to adverts containing comprehensive veterinary assessment details and requiring sellers to set out what checks have been done, with supporting evidence “where possible”.
The document also urges better monitoring of listings, with penalties for misleading information, and a standardised health checklist to be made available to prospective purchasers.
It continued: “As influential spaces in the pet community, your platforms have the power – and responsibility – to set high standards for transparency and honesty.
“By curbing the use of misleading buzzwords and enforcing clear advertising requirements, you can protect both animals and families, build trust, and elevate the reputation of your sites.”