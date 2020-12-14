20D and 30D lenses are most commonly available in practice – as a general rule, the higher the diopter (D) of the lens, the wider field of view, but the lower the magnification. The 20D lens is good when the pupil is dilated, but the 30D lens may be useful in patients with small pupils, such as kittens, or if mydriasis is contraindicated (such as in cases with glaucoma). If available, the 2.2 pan-retinal lens provides a wider field of view at a higher magnification (Heinrich, 2014).