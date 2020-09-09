9 Sept 2020
“We are hoping our cell products will allow us to mimic advances in clinical applications made with human stem cell therapies” – Joe Mee, head of laboratory sciences at Roslin Technologies.
Scientists at Roslin Technologies have successfully created canine-induced pluripotent stem cells in their laboratories.
Roslin Technologies has announced it is applying its stem cell expertise to help tackle a range of diseases and neurological disorders in dogs.
Scientists at the company, based near The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, have successfully created canine-induced pluripotent stem cells in their laboratories, which, in theory, can be turned into any type of cell in the canine body.
It is hoped the expertise will help dogs’ quality of life by assisting in the healing or replacement of damaged and diseased tissues and organs, and the cells could also be used to reduce use of animals in drug screening.
Ryan Taylor, a specialist in stem cell technology at Roslin Technologies, has created “mature-type brain cells” from canine stem cells, which could open the door for potential treatments for canine neurological disorders.
Dr Taylor’s team is also working with the scientists at University of Edinburgh to create bone from the cells, which could be exploited for the treatment of complex bone fractures.
Roslin Technologies is also partnering with a US firm, Likarda, on therapeutics for canine diabetes.
Dr Taylor said: “Our work is all about improving the quality of life for companion animals that are important members of many families.
“We are keen to work with interested parties to develop a range of therapeutic options for canine pets and working dogs.”
Roslin is hoping to match progress being made in human stem cell technology.
Joe Mee, head of laboratory sciences at Roslin Technologies, said: “We are hoping our cell products will allow us to mimic advances in clinical applications made with human stem cell therapies.
“In this way, we hope to contribute postively to the health and well-being of companion animals, which, in turn, could also have comparative biological implications for human stem cell therapeutics.”