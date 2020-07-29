29 Jul 2020
Four monoclonal antibodies support research in poultry and pigs to advance understanding of immune responses to disease in key species.
The Roslin Institute.
A range of four monoclonal antibodies (MABs) has been launched by Roslin Technologies as part of what it terms the UK-wide “Immunological Toolbox” project.
The antibodies have been developed by scientists at The Roslin Institute and commercialised by Roslin Technologies under an exclusive licence. They support research in poultry and pigs to advance understanding of immune responses to disease in the key species.
The product range includes conjugated anti-porcine adhesion G protein-coupled receptor E1 (ADGRE-1), anti-chicken colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF1) and anti-porcine CSF1 use in ELISA, flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry studies.
The Immunological Toolbox initiative aims, said Roslin, to develop and test immunological reagents that underpin a variety of studies, and “ultimately promote animal health research and veterinary vaccine development”.
Jayne Hope, who leads The Roslin Institute’s Immunological Toolbox initiative, said: These newly developed MABs will facilitate detailed studies of pig and chicken innate immune responses.
“The aim of the Immunological Toolbox is to provide high-quality reagents to the research community and our links with Roslin Technologies enable us to do this effectively.”
The antibodies will be available online soon.