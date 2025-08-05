5 Aug 2025
Defra says its responsible ownership taskforce has considered several topics, even though the fate of its previous findings remains unclear.
Image: © Mary Swift/ Adobe Stock
The Government has been urged to find new ways of preventing dog bite incidents, after safety campaigners warned current laws were “not doing enough” to reduce cases.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), which is recommending development of a new national accident prevention strategy, said ministers must deliver “real action” following a recent House of Lords debate.
But Defra said it was awaiting new findings from its Responsible Dog Ownership taskforce, despite failing to confirm the whereabouts of its previous proposals.
The society’s concerns appear to echo the concerns of veterinary and welfare groups who have long called for an overhaul of dog legislation.
Its Safer Lives, Stronger Nation report, published last November, said dog bites accounted for 32% of all animal-related hospital admissions in England in 2022-2023, with almost 9,300 individual cases.
It also warned the rate of admissions per capita had nearly trebled in 20 years and described the rising trend as “particularly concerning” because of the potential for serious injury and disfigurement to occur as a result.
It continued: “There are already specific criminal offences relating to dog ownership, but evidently these are not doing enough to prevent the rise in cases.
“We would urge Government to work with healthcare providers, animal charities and the public to understand the causes of this rise and develop interventions.
Following the Lords debate on 17 July, Defra said it was looking forward to receiving findings from its Responsible Dog Ownership taskforce, which it stated was reconvened in May to consider the issues of education, training for both dogs and their owners, enforcement and improved attack data.
A spokesperson added: “We will continue to work with the police, local authorities and animal welfare groups to prevent dog attacks by addressing dog control issues before they escalate and using the full force of the law where needed.”
However, officials refused to respond to further questions about whether the taskforce had published findings from its previous deliberations, which the department said it expected would happen earlier this year.
RoSPA policy director Steve Cole said there was “not a moment to waste” following years of insufficient action.
He added: “We look forward to working with them to transform their commitment into real action to save lives across the UK.”