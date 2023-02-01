1 Feb 2023
Condition also common in the bichon frise and West Highland white terrier, according to RVC study.
Rottweilers, bichon frises and West Highland white terriers are most at risk of cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) rupture in dogs, an RVC study has found.
A common and serious problem for dogs, CCL is characterised in most by gradual degeneration of the cruciate ligament, leading to sudden onset pain and lameness.
It is hoped the findings of the RVC VetCompass study will help owners and vets identify dogs at most risk, and rationales for whether surgery is needed in vet opinion practice situations.
The study included 1,000 CCL rupture cases and a random selection of 500,000 other dogs without CCL injury.
Rottweilers were at 3.66 times the risk, bichon frise at 2.09 times the risk, West Highland white terriers at 1.80 times and golden retrievers at 1.69. The cockapoo was at lowest risk (×0.26), followed by the Chihuahua (×0.31), shih-tzu (×0.41) and German shepherd dog (×0.43).
Insured dogs and dogs weighing more than 20kg were most likely to receive surgical management, with dogs older than nine years old and those with another major clinical problem at time of CCL rupture diagnosis less likely to receive surgical management.
Among other findings, 7.4 was the average age of diagnosis, dogs between six and younger than nine years old had the greatest risk (×3.24) compared with dogs younger than three, and neutered males and females were more likely to be diagnosed than entire females.
Camilla Pegram, VetCompass PhD student at the RVC and lead author of the paper, said: “This study has used the power of ‘big data’ to robustly address the risk factors for cruciate ligament rupture diagnosis and management in dogs.
“The factors affecting the decision to surgically or non-surgically treat dogs with cruciate rupture are now clearer, with future work underway to address the clinical outcomes of this decision.”
Anna Frykfors von Hekkel, lecturer in small animal surgery at the RVC and co-author of the paper, said:
“This study helps to confirm suspicions we have held in the clinic, with recognition of breeds such as the West Highland white terrier and Rottweiler being at increased risk of developing CCL disease.
“It offers a valuable insight into how these patients are managed in general practice and factors that might influence that challenging decision.”
The study, “Risk factors for unilateral cranial cruciate ligament rupture diagnosis and for clinical management in dogs under primary veterinary care in the UK”, can be read online.