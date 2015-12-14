Due to the difficulty in managing ISS in the interscapular area, recommendations have been made that different vaccines are given at different sites on the distal limbs so if ISS occurs amputation of the limb is possible. Vaccination at these sites is technically more difficult and less well tolerated by most cats compared to injection in the interscapular area and there is little evidence this is a widely adopted regime in the UK due to the low prevalence of ISS. It should also be remembered ISS is reported with other injectable agents.