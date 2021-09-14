14 Sept 2021
Speakers and delegates from around the world to take part in virtual event from 28 to 29 September.
A new symposium bringing together a variety of specialists for a series of discussions on the future of the sector launches later this month.
The Royal Canin Vet Symposium 2021 is set to take place online, with up to nine live panel discussions and speakers from across the world.
The event will also include eight clinical cases, three practice management seminars and talks on subjects including dermatology, health technology, telemedicine and practitioner well-being.
Loic Moutault, Royal Canin’s chief executive, said: “Vet Symposium 2021 is a special moment to bring together veterinary teams around the world and to explore the next big topics in the future of pet health.
“We’ve gathered the best in the industry to share their expert perspectives on subjects ranging from dermatology to practitioner burnout, to empower veterinary professionals with the insights they need to achieve the best possible outcomes for themselves and their patients, all in service of our purpose: A Better World for Pets.”
The event runs from 28 to 29 September 2021 and more details can be found on the Royal Canin website.