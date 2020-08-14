14 Aug 2020
Pet food firm will be withdrawing its Senior Consult Stage 2 diets following the introduction of its Veterinary Health Nutrition range.
Royal Canin has announced it will be delisting its Senior Consult Stage 2 diets from September 2020.
The company suggested that vets provide a senior consultation to ensure they recommend the most appropriate diet from its Senior or Vital Support range.
Vital Support is the next territory launch within Royal Canin’s Veterinary Health Nutrition range and offers tailored nutritional solutions to support pets’ renal, mobility and heart function.
As part of the launch, Royal Canin is expanding its renal portfolio.
New Early Renal diet is an additional product to Royal Canin’s Renal range and offers the closest nutritional profile to the Senior Consult Stage 2 diets.
It also offers the same healthy joint and ageing support as Senior Consult Stage 2 diets, but contains reduced phosphorus to nutritionally support patients with International Renal Interest Society stage 1 of chronic kidney disease.
For more information about the range of possible Royal Canin diets for ageing cats and their recommendations, visit the Royal Canin Vet Practice Portal.