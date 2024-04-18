18 Apr 2024
Virtual clinic with more than 50 videos, assessments, resources and welfare checklists that can be used in everyday practice.
The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies is launching a free, online animal welfare course aimed at vets, VNs, patient care assistants, receptionists and students of veterinary sciences or related disciplines.
“Animal welfare in the clinic” launches on 22 April 2024 and comprises more than 50 videos, assessments, resources and welfare checklists for use in practice. Available through Coursera, the course is equal to 12 hours of CPD.
The course is described as a comprehensive guide to improving the clinical patient experience, with it providing advice on reducing stress before a visit, as well as suggestions on how to optimise the waiting room, consulting room, prep, theatre and recovery and kennel environments.
It is also said to provide learners with key information on dog, cat and rabbit behaviour, fear-free handling techniques and pain recognition. On completion, learners will be able to address questions on improving fearful behaviour, pain scoring and animal welfare, and be able to advise clients on how to manage their pets at home.
Cathy Dwyer, director of The Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education at the vet school, said: “Studies have shown that some owners avoid seeking veterinary care as their pets find attending the clinic so stressful. But it does not have to be like this – in this course methods to reduce patient fear, pain and anxiety, based on scientific evidence, are explained and easy-to-implement advice is given.”
Prof Dwyer added: “This course is essential for everyone working in a professional veterinary environment to ensure that patient welfare is front and centre in all practices. We believe veterinary clinics should be places that pets are happy to attend, and this course gives you the tools to achieve that.”
“Animal welfare in the clinic” will be available online as of 22 April 2024.