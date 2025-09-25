25 Sept 2025
The initiative allows veterinary specialists to consult on cases without the patients needing to travel.
The University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies has launched a video consultation service to help referral vets treat gastroenterology cases.
The initiative allows clinicians to book a one-hour consultation for their clients with an RCVS specialist in the Hospital for Small Animals’ Diplomate-led Integrated Gastroenterology Edinburgh Specialist Clinic (DIGEST) team.
It is available to vets around the UK treating cats and dogs with chronic gut issues, and the team is said to be hoping to expand the service to other areas of internal medicine in the future.
DIGEST team vets will review patients’ case histories and test results supplied by the referring vet and dietary questionnaires completed by clients ahead of the consultations.
Primary vets will then receive recommendations for potential next steps, such as diet trials or probiotic use, and they can continue to treat their patient without a full referral or refer them if more invasive interventions are needed.
While the online appointments are subject to specialist availability, it is said clients can take part in consultations sooner than if they required an in-person appointment, without having to travel to the Scottish capital with their pet.
Silke Salavati, head of the hospital’s internal medicine service and DIGEST clinic, said: “Offering online consultations tailored for dogs and cats with chronic gut problems is not only convenient for many owners and less stressful for their pets, but it also allows us to determine if we need to see an animal or not, or if care can be continued in collaboration with their home vet.
“It also allows us to identify patients that need more in-depth investigations sooner, and we can then give the pet owner and vet a more precise plan of what is likely to be required.”
Said to be the largest specialist group in the UK with an interest in gastrointestinal issues, the internal medicine service boasts nine RCVS internal medicine specialists as well as seven clinicians and a dedicated nursing team.
Veterinary professionals can find out more about the service or make an appointment for one of their patients by contacting [email protected].