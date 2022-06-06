6 Jun 2022
Glyn Hewinson has been appointed a CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours for services to animal health and welfare.
Prof Hewinson is an internationally recognised scientist in the field of bovine TB (bTB) and has published more than 250 peer-reviewed publications on the topic.
Prof Hewinson led bTB research at the APHA for more than 20 years, during which time his team introduced many of the disease control tools used today, including diagnostic tests and vaccines for badgers and cattle, and genetic techniques to better understand the spread of the disease.
He has been an advisor to the UK Government (Defra), both the Welsh and Scottish governments, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the European Food Safety Authority and the World Health Organization.
Prof Hewinson now leads Aberystwyth University’s Centre of Excellence for bTB.
He was awarded a Sêr Cymru Research Chair in 2018 to establish the centre, which is a hub for national and international research into the disease.
On the CBE, Prof Hewinson said: “I am extremely touched and humbled to receive this wonderful honour – it was such an unexpected surprise.
“I see it as recognition of the efforts of all of the amazing and talented people I have had the privilege of working with over many years. I am extremely grateful to them all, as well as to my family, whose encouragement and unwavering support has been so important to me throughout my career.”
Vice-chancellor of Aberystwyth University Elizabeth Treasure added: “Glyn’s vast commitment, expertise and passion for this area of animal health shines though in all he does.
“It is for this reason that he is so well respected by so many. His work is critically important for life in many rural communities here in Wales and across the globe, and this honour will serve as a symbol of the respect, appreciation and admiration Glyn commands as he continues to lead in his field.”