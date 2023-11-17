17 Nov 2023
Its work, as it also prepares to become the UK’s latest veterinary school, has been recognised with a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education.
Efforts from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) to improve animal health and welfare have been given royal recognition.
SRUC’s Veterinary Services team has been awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education – the highest form of recognition open to educational institutions in the UK.
It is the second time in six years SRUC has received the prize with the submission this time built around its contribution to animal welfare, veterinary science, education, research and the economy through its Veterinary Services network.
Around 7,300 farmers and livestock keepers are members of SRUC Veterinary Services, making it the largest provider of livestock health schemes in the UK .
Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, hailed the honour as recognition of the institution’s “unique contribution to scientific excellence, impact and innovation” as it prepares to open Scotland’s fist new vet school in 150 years.
Prof Powell said: “Being awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize is a huge honour and reflects both the quality of our research and the commitment of our staff.
“SRUC is one of the UK’s leading institutions specialising in the land-based sector at the heart of the natural economy. We have delivered national and international impact for more than 50 years through our unique network of Veterinary Services across the UK for the benefit of animal health and welfare, and the rural community, as well as for veterinary science consultancy, education and research.
“This award further cements SRUC’s reputation as a centre for innovative educational excellence as we continue on our journey towards achieving degree-awarding powers, and opening our new vet school in Aberdeen to grow the country’s first tertiary model of veterinary teaching and learning, and address the critical shortage of vets in this sector.”
Among SRUC’s successes, its Premium Cattle Health Scheme has had national and international impact in helping to eradicate bovine viral diarrhoea, and it has been involved in underpinning technical frameworks for post-Brexit sheep and goat exports to Northern Ireland.
Prof Powell and other senior staff attended a special event at St James’s Palace last night (16 November), where all this year’s winning institutions were announced.
A reception and dinner at London’s Guildhall and a formal investiture at a royal palace will follow in February.