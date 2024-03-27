27 Mar 2024
An online fund-raising push has been launched to support the initiative, which officials say has already provided more than 42,000 pet meals this year alone.
The RSPCA has announced plans to expand its Pet Food Bank Partnership in an effort to reach more pet owners who are struggling with cost of living pressures.
Officials estimate the system has provided around 1.6 million pet meals since it was initially launched as a pilot in Lancashire in late 2020.
Now, the scheme – which currently works with 140 foodbanks in northern England – is set to be extended across the whole of England to help more animals in need.
An online fund-raiser has been set up to support the scheme, which also issues veterinary vouchers for urgent care to clients that have been referred to the service, as well as supplying food.
Scheme coordinator Alison Fletcher (pictured) said: “Sadly, our rescuers are often coming across people who are struggling to feed themselves and will actually go without food themselves so they can afford to feed their pets.
“Pets offer a major comfort to loving owners in challenging times and they shouldn’t feel forced to give them up – as they are members of the family – so we are providing what many users describe as a ‘lifeline’.
“Many pet owners who are struggling during the cost of living crisis have told us that their much-loved pets help them with their mental well-being so we are keen for them to retain ownership of their pets during these times of financial hardship.”
Donations can be made online, where supporters can also be entered into a prize draw for tickets to the West End musical Wicked through the support of its star, the former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry.