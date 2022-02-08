8 Feb 2022
Chris Sherwood has left a Government steering committee set up to regulate testing on animals after “losing confidence” in its “direction of travel”.
Chris Sherwood.
The RSPCA’s chief executive has resigned from a Government body designed to regulate testing on animals after he “lost confidence” in the group.
Chris Sherwood has left a steering committee set up last year by the Animals in Science Regulation Unit (ASRU) after raising concerns about the group’s “direction of travel”.
ASRU is part of the Home Office and is responsible for administration and enforcement of The Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986, as well as ensuring that all testing facilities meet a set of welfare criteria intended to help protect animal welfare.
Mr Sherwood said he is leaving the committee, dubbed the Change Programme, citing concerns over the lack of in-person visits to animal testing sites and the priorities of ASRU inspectors.
In an open letter, Mr Sherwood said: “I accepted an invitation to join the ASRU Change Programme Steering Committee because I thought it would be an important opportunity to help ensure that humane alternatives to animal experiments are used wherever possible, lab animal suffering is minimised and welfare is improved.
“This sits well with the RSPCA’s ultimate aim to see a phase-out of animal experiments, with a transition to non-animal technologies.”
Mr Sherwood added: “I have now lost confidence in the direction of travel I have observed since the Change Programme began. It appears to be heading away from the stated emphasis of improving the ‘protection’ of laboratory animals, while robustly scrutinising their use.
“I am greatly troubled by a disproportionate emphasis on ASRU Inspectors auditing ‘processes’ and paperwork at establishments, often remotely, with fewer in-person visits to view animals and meet with staff. This major concern is shared by many in the scientific community.
“The Change Programme was initiated at great speed, with no meaningful consultation or engagement with stakeholders before, during and after implementation.”
The RSPCA chief executive also criticised the lack of lack of criteria allowing them to assess the programmes impact on the welfare of animals used in testing.
Mr Sherwood said: “I am, therefore, afraid that I can only see increased risks of non-compliances with the regulations, and suboptimal animal welfare, under the Change Programme.
“The previous regulatory system may not have been perfect, but it was – rightly – held up as a leading national system for regulating animal use, and highly valued by the scientific community. We need to maintain this trust and confidence in the system.
“If the UK is genuinely to be a scientific ‘powerhouse’, as the Government repeatedly promises, it is more important than ever to ensure robust regulation and scrutiny of lab animal use.”