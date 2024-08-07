7 Aug 2024
New figures have revealed neglect reports to the charity relating to the dog type more than trebled in the first half of this year, while incidents of intentional harm nearly doubled.
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
Soaring levels of intentional harm and neglect against XL bully dogs could be linked to the ban on their ownership, the RSPCA has warned.
Although a general increase in reports of animal abuse has been reported previously, officials say the scale of the surge in XL bully-related cases is particularly alarming.
Samantha Gaines, the RSPCA’s head of companion animal science and policy, said the group fears the trend is “a direct result” of the ban which was fully implemented in England and Wales from the start of February.
She said: “This could be a result of the extra pressures this ban has placed on desperate owners who may already be struggling to care for their dogs during this cost of living crisis.
“But, even worse, these could be deliberate acts of cruelty towards dogs who have become increasingly demonised in recent months.”
According to the RSPCA data, the number of neglect reports it received that were linked to XL bullies rose by 230% in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2023, from 164 cases to 542.
Reported incidents of intentional harm also rose by 96%, from 78 to 153, while cases where XL bullies were left unattended rocketed by 514% from 21 to 129.
The release of the figures on 1 August coincided with the implementation of a ban on the ownership of non-exempted XL bullies in Scotland, while similar legislation is set to be in place in Northern Ireland by the end of the year.
In a final appeal for Scottish XL bully owners to seek an exemption certificate that would allow them to keep their dogs following the ban’s implementation, Scottish justice secretary Angela Constance said: “The laws are in place to promote and support responsible ownership and public safety as effectively as possible.”
Tens of thousands of dogs were also exempted from the ban in England and Wales through a similar scheme.
But the RSPCA, which is a member of the Dog Control Coalition alongside its Scottish counterpart, the Scottish SPCA, the BVA and several other welfare groups, said it is concerned about both the welfare implications of the restrictions placed on exempted dogs and the continuing impact of breed-specific legislation that it believes is ineffective.
Dr Gaines said: “The RSPCA remains committed to protecting public safety around dogs and does not want to see anyone else dying as a result of a dog bite incident.
“However, the current approach to dog control is not working and needs a complete overhaul.
“We want to see the new UK Government commit to tackling the root causes of aggressive behaviour in dogs which are complex, but include improving and enforcing current breeding and dog control regulations, and to promote responsible dog ownership, in order to effectively protect public safety while also ensuring better dog welfare.”
At Westminster, Labour backed the introduction of the XL bully ban while in opposition and its election manifesto made no reference to any wider legislative change in the area.
But Defra officials recently said recommendations from a taskforce set up by the previous Conservative administration to examine issues of responsible dog ownership will be made public.