17 Jul 2024
New figures show nearly 12,000 cases of animals being beaten were reported to the organisation last year, with almost 45,000 incidents following in the first half of 2024.
Loki with rescuer Zoe Ballard.
New figures released today (17 July) have revealed a 17.5% rise in the number of animal beating cases reported to the RSPCA last year.
More than 11,700 incidents were recorded in 2023 by the charity, which said it has also received almost 45,000 animal cruelty reports overall during the first six months of this year.
The organisation has now launched a new appeal, called No Animal Deserves Cruelty, as it gears up for what it fears will be another testing summer period.
Reports of intentional harm rose by 11% in the summer months in 2023 and Karen Colman, who heads the charity’s welfare oversight unit, said they are preparing for more difficult times ahead.
She said: “Summer is a really challenging time for us – and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.”
The role veterinary professionals can play in rescuing animals that are suffering has also been emphasised through the story of one rescued dog, Loki.
The RSPCA said his vet had alerted them after she suspected cruelty when she found him “covered in lumps, swellings and bruises”. Subsequent x-rays revealed multiple fractures to his ribs and paws.
While his former owner was prosecuted, RSPCA inspector Zoe Ballard, who rescued him, said he was “like a different dog” in his new home.
She continued: “Traumatised animals like Loki can heal and thrive when they’re given expert vet care, loving kindness and careful, patient rehabilitation.
“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now.”
Further details of the latest appeal can be found via the RSPCA’s website.