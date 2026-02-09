9 Feb 2026
A Defra minister said there were “no plans” for change, despite continuing campaigning by the group.
A cat that was fed through a letterbox when its owner was hospitalised has prompted calls for the RSPCA to be given enhanced entry powers to rescue animals.
Defra says there are “no plans” for reform, even though charity leaders claim it would save public resources and ensure animals were helped more quickly.
Currently, the RSPCA has no formal power to enter a property and has to rely on a police presence to do so.
But Labour MP Linsey Farnsworth called for that situation to be reviewed in light of a “troubling incident” she described during departmental questions on 5 February.
She said her office had been notified of a cat whose owner had suddenly been taken into hospital where no one else could access the property and it had taken police “many days” to obtain an entry warrant.
She continued: “Meanwhile, all the RSPCA was able to do was post ice and food through the letterbox to keep the cat alive. Animals should not be left to suffer in those circumstances.”
In response, Defra minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “We recognise the RSPCA’s vital role in promoting animal welfare, but we do not have plans to extend statutory enforcement powers at this stage.
“Such powers are normally reserved for public bodies that have formal lines of accountability.
“We want to ensure that any future approach maintains clear oversight while preserving the RSPCA’s important charitable and advocacy functions.”
But RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said: “Our inspectors undertake hugely important work – which helps relieve the strain on public services that would otherwise have to deal with more cases of animal cruelty.
“Statutory powers would mean we would have the tools to do this job even more efficiently and effectively, helping animals in distress quicker and saving public money.”