7 Dec 2023
Inspectors believe the animal tied to a fence with a belt near a Cheltenham primary school was deliberately targeted.
An investigation has been launched into the death of a cat that was found hanging by a belt on a fence near a Gloucestershire primary school.
RSPCA inspectors believe the white female tried to bite herself free following the “cruel and sick” action in Cheltenham last month.
The horrifying scene was discovered by staff from the Gardner’s Lane primary school on the morning of 13 November, who screened it from pupils until police attended.
Although it is believed the incident could have happened up to three days prior to being discovered, the charity said its officers believed the action that led to the find was deliberate.
And, while details have only now been released, investigators hope the horror of what happened will encourage people with information to come forward.
RSPCA inspector Richard Carr said: “This is truly a horrible incident of animal cruelty. The cat’s body was found hanging by a belt on the fence right outside the school nursery where very young children could have seen.
“Fortunately, the staff got there in time and blocked the view off before the police arrived. It does appear the cat was alive when she was placed on the fence and sadly there was evidence of her struggling to bite herself free.
“It really beggars belief why someone would commit an act as cruel and sick as this. There does not appear to be any CCTV cameras covering this location, so we would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with the RSPCA.”
The cat was not wearing a microchip but is believed to have been owned.
Anyone with information can telephone the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.