13 Jan 2021
“I am very proud of the work our fantastic teams have achieved, and the procedures carried out by our hardworking hospitals and centres” – RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen.
The RSPCA has released figures showing its hospitals cared for more than 22,000 animals during the 2020 pandemic.
Several thousand operations were carried out by hospital staff despite difficult circumstances – as well as 2,495 animals neutered, 6,261 vaccinated and 2,027 microchipped – once the rules were relaxed to allow these procedures.
In addition, 8,665 animals were seen as inpatients and 13,340 as outpatients in its hospitals.
Animals that passed through the doors of RSPCA hospitals last year included:
Chief vet at the RSPCA Caroline Allen said: “2020 was a busy and challenging year for the veterinary profession as a whole, and the RSPCA was no exception.
“I am very proud of the work our fantastic teams have achieved, and the procedures carried out by our hardworking hospitals and centres. Our staff have remained dedicated to animals throughout the coronavirus pandemic.”
Dr Allen added: “We are also very grateful to all the vets in private practice across the country who have supported our inspectorate and animal centres, and provided veterinary care for RSPCA animals during this very difficult period.”
To help RSPCA rescue teams continue to reach animals in need this winter, visit the RSPCA’s website and join the Winter Rescue (#JoinTheRescue).
Below is a video from Sarah at Birmingham Animal Hospital on what it has been like working during the coronavirus pandemic.