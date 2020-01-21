21 Jan 2020
Despite Government manifesto promises on animal welfare, the RSPCA says no legal guarantee exists that welfare will be protected in a future trade deal.
The RSPCA has set out important recommendations for animal welfare amid fears standards could be under threat in a future free-trade agreement.
The call came at the final monthly EU animal welfare meeting. The UK had been attending for the past 37 years.
The charity said: “As the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill nears completion, it contains no references to animal welfare, despite the Government’s manifesto promises.
“This means there is no legal guarantee that animal welfare standards will be written into any future trade deal between the UK and the EU.”
The RSPCA‘s “red lines” are: