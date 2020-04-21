21 Apr 2020
The entire adoption or fostering process will be done remotely and members of the public will not physically interact with an animal before it is delivered to their door.
The RSPCA is to restart “electronically” homing and fostering animals in England this week in response to a massive rise in interest from people in COVID-19 lockdown.
A statement said: “In recent weeks, there have been more than a million visits to the RSPCA rehoming pages online – a rise of almost 30% – and a staggering 600% increase in interest in fostering, with more than 115,000 visits to our fostering page.”
The RSPCA has some 4,800 animals in its care, but said social distancing rules mean adoptions and fostering of animals can only be done online.
In line with Defra-approved guidance for England, animal centres will remain closed to the public and the new, temporary RSPCA rehoming and fostering process will involve the following:
The RSPCA will start rehoming cats, dogs and small pets this week, and is looking into whether it is able to rehome horses in the near future.