23 Apr 2024
Candidates for council seats across England are being invited to back the charity’s new manifesto ahead of contests next week.
The RSPCA has launched an initiative to encourage candidates in next week’s local elections to commit themselves to advancing animal welfare in office.
Contests are taking place in more than 100 council areas in England next Thursday (2 May) plus mayoral and police and crime commissioner polls.
The charity has now launched a new local government manifesto and is urging candidates seeking council seats to commit themselves to working towards five main welfare goals.
The objectives are:
Lee Gingell, the RSPCA’s local government manager for England, said: “Animals need our help more than ever. But by rallying together and showing kindness to animals we can create a better world for all.
“The role local government plays is going to be more important than ever – and our communities have a huge role to play in urging them to act.”
Candidates can sign the pledge online, while charity supporters can encourage their candidates to get involved via the RSPCA website.