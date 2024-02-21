21 Feb 2024
Ministers say they will double investment in alternative methods and publish a new proposal for further reductions later this year.
Image © nadyarakoca / Adobe Stock
A leading welfare charity has welcomed Government initiatives that they hope will reduce the number of animals being used in scientific research.
Ministers have pledged to publish a plan on the issue this summer and double investment in alternative methods to £20 million in the forthcoming financial year.
The commitments, outlined in a Westminster Hall debate on 19 February, were made in response to two online petitions demanding an end to toxicity testing and a ban on the use of dogs in research respectively.
RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said the plans “could make a huge difference” for animals that are currently being used in research.
He said: “The UK has the opportunity to place itself at the forefront of innovation and be a world leader in the development and use of the next generation of scientific approaches.
“Not only will this reduce impacts on animals and help towards phasing out their use in research and testing, but it will also advance and improve science and benefit the UK economy.”
Science minister Andrew Griffith told the debate that the moment when animal testing can be fully replaced had “not quite” been reached.
But he added: “The UK is one of the world’s leading nations in the development of non-animal methods. The Government is keen to ensure that those are utilised wherever possible.”
Around three million animals are currently used in research in the UK each year. Mr Sherwood said: “The UK Government can now help accelerate the transition away from the use of sentient animals in experiments that cause them harm, and instead move towards advanced non-animal technologies and new approaches.
“We believe these offer significant ethical, animal welfare, scientific and economic benefits – so we really need to see progress in all areas where animals are currently used in science.”