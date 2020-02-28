28 Feb 2020
The five-year course will welcome its first cohort in September 2021, and will see studies split between Aberystwyth University and the RVC Hawkshead Campus.
Image © sigitas1975 / Adobe Stock
The RVC has launched the first joint Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree in partnership with Aberystwyth University following the official opening of Wales’ first School of Veterinary Science today (28 February).
The five-year degree, which welcomes the first cohort of students in September 2021, will see students spend two years at Aberystwyth University, followed by three years’ study at the RVC Hawkshead Campus in Hertfordshire.
RVC principal Stuart Reid said: “We are delighted to be partnering with our colleagues Aberystwyth in providing an offering that will benefit students at both institutions.
“The RVC’s commitment to the profession in all its manifestations – and particularly the rural environment – will be bolstered by this important collaboration.”
Aberystwyth University vice-chancellor Elizabeth Treasure said: “Today marks an important and exciting new chapter in the history of Aberystwyth University and Wales.
“Agriculture and its related industries play such an important part in the Welsh economy, and it is incumbent on us as universities to provide the people and the skills that will contribute to ensuring they thrive for years to come.”