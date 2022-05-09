9 May 2022
College confirms Christine Thuranira-McKeever has taken on the role, which it says is vital to further strengthening its commitment to promoting and enhancing an inclusive environment.
Christine Thuranira-McKeever
The RVC has appointed a vice-principal for equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).
Christine Thuranira-McKeever, who took up the role on 1 May, aims to help the college strengthen its commitment to promoting and enhancing an inclusive environment.
Dr Thuranira-McKeever joined the RVC in 2008 as director of distance learning programmes, and in 2020 became chairperson of the Equality and Diversity Committee – the group charged with the strategic leadership for EDI across the institution.
The RVC said Dr Thuranira-McKeever has significant experience in EDI and has been involved in different aspects of the field for more than 10 years at the RVC. This included chairing the college’s first Athena SWAN self-assessment team – the national charter mark that recognises the advancement of gender equality in higher education – and achieving bronze status.
Dr Thuranira-McKeever spent the early part of her career working in international development and research across several countries.
In her new role, she will become the strategic lead for the development and implementation of a strategy relating to all aspects of EDI to advance the institution’s work and support all staff and students. She will continue her work chairing the Equality and Diversity Committee.
On her appointment, Dr Thuranira-McKeever said: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role and building on the important work taking place across the RVC to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.
“These values are critical to our success as an institution and we must champion them in all our activities, and continually consider and challenge approaches and practices.
“I look forward to further advancing the RVC’s commitment to EDI and to working with colleagues to ensure all our work is underpinned by values that allow our students and staff to feel equally valued and empowered to thrive.”