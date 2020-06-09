9 Jun 2020
“While many have already undertaken the survey, we are keen to hear from more participants, so I would like to implore any general practice vets to please help contribute to our work by taking part in our short survey”– Gareth Jones, RVC.
A series of specialism-specific surveys will be conducted, where participants can suggest clinical topics where they may have knowledge gaps.
The canine epilepsy research team at the RVC is calling for GP vets to participate in a survey on canine epilepsy therapies and their impact.
Plans are for the survey – which was also conducted in 2016 – to be carried out throughout June in a bid to determine any key developments and outcomes that have been made over the past four years, a time in which several new epilepsy management options have emerged.
The survey asks respondents to firstly prioritise how important they feel different areas of epilepsy research are, then assess how much they think certain new therapies have the potential to positively impact epileptic dogs’ lives.
This includes emerging therapies such as medium-chain triglyceride oil, cannabidiol oil, vagus nerve stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation, for which studies are currently being conducted across the globe.
The ultimate aim of the survey is to identify the top priorities for future research for owners, vets and neurologists alike, and also to compare these key groups to see if there are any interesting differences between their priorities and ambitions in this crucial area.
In 2015, the RVC launched its Pet Epilepsy Tracker app, which allows owners map seizure activity and medication requirements on their mobile phone or tablet device, and electronically share information with both their own vets and RVC for future research.
Rowena Packer, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council research fellow and research lead in canine epilepsy at the RVC, said: “This survey was inspired by similar prioritisation activities undertaken by the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) for human epilepsy patients.
“At the RVC, we believe the benefits of such an open approach can be truly valuable for veterinary medicine, too, and ensure a diversity of views influence future epilepsy priorities.”
Gareth Jones, a small animal intern at the RVC who is running the study, said: “While many have already undertaken the survey, we are keen to hear from more participants, so I would like to implore any general practice vets to please help contribute to our work by taking part in our short survey.”
To take part in the survey, visit the RVC website. Any questions should be directed to Dr Jones at [email protected]