7 Jun 2024
A group of senior delegates from college were in Ajman for an international conference to share insight and expertise.
Delegates at the International Conference on Veterinary Care 2024.
Senior figures from the RVC were in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in an international conference and share veterinary education insights and expertise.
A delegation from the vet school that included Stuart Reid, president and principal; Jill Maddison, professor of General Practice; Mike Hewetson, associate professor of equine internal medicine; and Nina Davies, director of international and strategic engagement attended the international veterinary education conference at Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman.
Once there they attended meetings with GMU’s chancellor Hossam Hamdy and other senior colleagues in the UAE and discussed future vet education opportunities, one health research and potential collaborations.
Among presentations by the RVC team, Prof Reid discussed the path to international accreditation, Prof Maddison spoke about approaches to clinical reasoning in veterinary clinical teaching and treating diarrhoea in small animals, Dr Hewetson provided an update in melanoma in horses and Ms Davies discussed student selection within the international accreditation framework.
Chief guest was Thumbay Moideen, founder president of GMU and chairman of the Thumbay Group.
Prof Reid said: “The collaboration with our friends at GMU and contribution to this most recent symposium have been as enjoyable as they have been productive in bringing our organisations closer together.
“Advancing veterinary medicine and clinical care in the region is an important initiative and the hospitality extended to us by the chancellor and his colleagues, and the gracious endorsement by GMU’s founder and president, Dr Thumbay, made this a very special event. We look forward to developing our links and a very exciting future agenda.”