7 Mar 2022
Vet school signs memorandum of understanding with Mansoura University setting out how they will collaborate to develop opportunities for students from Egypt, the Middle East and North Africa.
Michael Hewetson, Nina Davies and Jill Maddison from the RVC with Ashraf Abdel Basset, president of Mansoura University, and some of his team.
The RVC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mansoura University in Egypt which sets out aims to develop a transnational partnership in veterinary medicine.
The two universities said they would collaborate to develop opportunities that enhance the experience for students from Egypt, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The RVC aims to work with Mansoura University to adopt and adapt the RVC’s approach to veterinary medical teaching, learning and assessment to develop a new international veterinary degree. This degree will be the first of its kind in Egypt and aims to set the standard for veterinary training in the region.
As part of the plans, colleagues from the RVC – including Nina Davies, director of access and international engagement; Jill Maddison, professor of general practice; and Michael Hewetson, senior lecturer in equine medicine – were invited to visit Mansoura University.
During the visit, the RVC team met with clinical and teaching faculty and current veterinary medicine students, and spent the rest of the week exploring the facilities of the faculty of veterinary medicine; several of Mansoura University’s medical and technological institutes; and its new fossil museum, the first of its kind in Egypt.
Stuart Reid, president and principal of the RVC, said: “Now, more than ever, veterinarians are needed to improve the health and welfare of both animals and humans around the world.
“The RVC welcomes the opportunity of supporting our colleagues at Mansoura University as they develop a new veterinary programme for Egypt and the MENA region. The signing of this MOU marks the start of what I am sure will be a productive partnership between our two universities.”
Ashraf Abdel Basset, president of Mansoura University, added: “We are at a critical scientific and academic juncture in which Egyptian universities must collaborate with highly ranked European universities, including the RVC, to help improve educational performance and positively reflect on the Arab Republic of Egypt’s higher education system.
“This partnership with the RVC is an important milestone for Mansoura University and I look forward to seeing our future generations learn about veterinary sciences from global leaders in this field.”