12 Apr 2024
The campaign, which marks the 20th anniversary of the service, aims to improve facilities for donors and staff at its Hertfordshire base.
Celebrating 20 years of the RVC's blood donor programme.
The RVC has launched a fund-raising appeal to mark 20 years since the launch of its blood donation programme.
The campaign, which is being led by the college’s charity the Animal Care Trust, is aiming to raise £150,000 towards new facilities for the service based at the Hawkshead campus in Hertfordshire.
Officials hope the appeal will facilitate the development of separate areas for cats and dogs, as well as a dedicated laboratory for the processing and storage of donated blood products.
Dan Chan, RVC professor of emergency and critical care medicine, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how blood donations help pets every single day and the ground-breaking clinical treatment and expert care that is provided at the hospital.
“Thanks to our special donors, blood transfusions have saved thousands of lives at the RVC over the past two decades and there are many more in need of help.
“Therefore, this appeal is essential in allowing us to expand and enhance our current facilities to ensure even more cats and dogs can be treated.
“Anything you donate will be hugely appreciated and help us to achieve this important goal.”
At present, 150 dogs and 62 cats make regular blood donations to the programme, which was set up in 2004.
Donations can be made via the RVC website or by telephoning 01707 666237.