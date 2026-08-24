24 Aug 2026
Clinic brings together specialists in range of disciplines to remove uncertainty for referring vets as to what treatment their patients require.
Ugo, one of the dogs that has already benefited from the clinic. Image: RVC
The RVC has launched a dedicated multidisciplinary ear clinic to support dogs and cats with complex ear disease.
The school said it unites specialists in dermatology, soft tissue surgery, diagnostic imaging and neurology to provide a comprehensive assessment and treatment plan in a single visit and remove uncertainty for referring vets.
The clinic, which runs out of the RVC’s Small Animal Emergency and Referral Hospital on select Mondays, accepts referrals from primary care veterinary practices for dogs and cats with persistent or severe ear disease.
It includes patients with chronic or treatment-resistant otitis, narrowing of the ear canal, suspected middle ear disease, ear canal masses or ear disease associated with neurological or eye problems.
Patients are said to undergo same-day advanced imaging, otoscopy and specialist assessments, reducing delays and enabling treatment decisions to be made more efficiently.
The clinic is led by Karla Lee, professor of soft tissue surgery, and Anke Hendricks, associate professor in veterinary dermatology.
Prof Lee said: “I’m delighted to work alongside dermatologists, neurologists, ophthalmologists and radiologists to identify which pets will benefit from ear surgery, to redefine best surgical practice for ear disease and to provide holistic care for all components of complex ear disease.”
Dr Hendricks added: “Working within a small, multi-specialty team centred around the complex ear patient is a privilege.
“It facilitates integrated care beyond the initial assessment and offers an amazing opportunity to learn from each other and apply our learning right back to our patients.”