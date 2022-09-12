12 Sept 2022
A €10,000 (£8,660) prize will help to fund further research into chronic kidney disease in cats.
Rebecca Geddes (left) received the IRIS Early Career Award from awards committee chairperson Harriet Syme.
An RVC lecturer has received a prestigious international award for her research into the effects of kidney disease in cats.
Rebecca Geddes received the International Renal Interest Society’s (IRIS) Early Career Award at a ceremony in Stockholm on 2 September.
The prize, which is sponsored by Zoetis, also includes a €10,000 (£8,660) fund for future research work.
Dr Geddes, who received the award from IRIS awards committee chairperson Harriet Syme, herself a former recipient of the award, said: “It was an absolute honour and pleasure to win the 2022 IRIS prize.
“I plan to use the award money to fund my developing research into calcium oxalate nephrolithiasis in cats.”
A University of Cambridge graduate, Dr Geddes initially worked in small animal practice before completing a PhD at the RVC.
Much of her research work is focused on the regulation of calcium and phosphate in cats with chronic kidney disease, and the need for dietary therapy to address it.
IRIS has also created a new ambassador role that aims to represent veterinary communities in non-English speaking regions.
Eight different nations are currently represented on the society’s 16-member board.