6 Jul 2021
Former RCVS president Stuart Reid succeeds Susan Dawson as head of the Veterinary Schools Council.
Stuart Reid.
The principal of the RVC has been appointed head of a body representing vet schools across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.
Stuart Reid CBE has been awarded the prestigious position of chair of the Vet Schools Council (VSC), a body that provides a source of informed opinion on matters concerning veterinary education, from the welfare of students and academic researchers to links with government and industry.
Prof Reid has held the position of RVC principal since 2011 and is a recognised RCVS specialist in veterinary epidemiology.
Prof Reid has also previously served as president of the RCVS, as well as a member of the Scottish Science Advisory Committee and the Veterinary Products Committee, and he has been a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh since 2001.
He said: “I am honoured to chair the Veterinary Schools Council for the next three years and would like to thank Prof Susan Dawson for her tireless work in leading and guiding the council throughout her tenure, and particularly through the pandemic.
“As a member of council for many years, I can attest to the importance of collaboration between veterinary schools in addressing shared issues, including COVID-19, Brexit and One Health.
“I firmly believe that together we are stronger and intend to do all I can to ensure that UK veterinary schools remain world leading at this time of great change.”
Prof Dawson said: “Stuart is an experienced leader who is widely respected across the veterinary profession.
“His experience spanning veterinary education and research will be invaluable as he leads the Veterinary Schools Council, and I congratulate him on his new role.”