4 Mar 2021
Vet school reclaims top spot from UC Davis, California for veterinary science in latest iteration of Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.
The RVC has been named top veterinary school in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021 – with three more UK schools making the latest top 10.
The University of London’s vet school has reclaimed the top spot from UC Davis, California in the latest rankings, which are determined on a range of criteria including academic reputation, research impact, number of citations and employer reputation.
In addition to the RVC, which achieved an overall score of 97.3, The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies is in 3rd, the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine is in 7th and the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine is in 10th.
The UK has more in the top 10 than any other nation, with two more US universities and one each from Canada, Denmark and Switzerland completing the top 10.
On the RVC’s success and regaining the top spot, principal Stuart Reid said: “Last year, we made a commitment to redouble our efforts in seeking to regain the top spot in the QS rankings, and I am delighted that we have achieved it. This would be remarkable in normal times, but in the context of COVID-19, it is all the more so and a real tribute to the whole RVC community.
“It is the result of enormous efforts made by all RVC staff and students, and I could not be prouder to be principal of the RVC. The QS rankings are important for our reputation and international standings. With so many outstanding veterinary schools worldwide and with peer recognition one of the metrics, it is particularly pleasing to be first among equals.”
The full set of rankings are available online.