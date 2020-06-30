30 Jun 2020
College, which is raising funds for a £45 million development at its Hawkshead campus, has received cash today (30 June) from The Wolfson Foundation.
The east corner of the centre. Image © Norr Architects
Major £45 million plans for one health research and teaching facilities at the RVC have received a £1.25 million grant from independent charity The Wolfson Foundation.
The RVC is busy raising funds for the three-storey development at its Hawkshead campus in Hertfordshire, which is being designed to “inspire and promote collaboration” between scientists, clinicians and external partners.
It is also hoped students will benefit from the new facilities, helping arm them with skills and knowledge to tackle global challenges as future one health leaders.
RVC principal Stuart Reid said he was thrilled to receive the backing today (30 June) of The Wolfson Foundation.
He said: “As a pioneer of the one health approach, the RVC has forged important partnerships with leaders in human medicine and social sciences. Our research programmes are funded by organisations and initiatives such as the Global Challenges Research Fund, UK Research and Innovation, EU Government, and the Gates Foundation.
“Never has the concept of one health been of greater significance and our science addresses some of the most important global challenges that affect the livelihoods of the most disadvantaged communities worldwide.”
Prof Reid added: “We are immensely grateful to The Wolfson Foundation for its support, which will allow us to continue making important advances in one health research and education.”
The Wolfson Foundation’s aims are to improve society through education and research, and it has a long-standing relationship with the RVC.