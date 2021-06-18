18 Jun 2021
Three dogs and five cats were awarded to help mark World Blood Donor Day on 14 June.
Three dogs and five cats have been selected as animal blood donors of the year by the RVC in recognition of the lives they have saved.
A family of three dogs has been awarded canine blood donors of the year after the three brothers collectively racked up as many as 51 donations.
The Lines family was presented the award on 14 June, World Blood Donor Day, honouring the more than 100 transfusions facilitated by brothers Cydney, Dash and Bertie.
Dash subsequently died, meaning the award was given to the family posthumously in his honour.
Gill Lines, owner of the three former police dogs, said: “We are so thrilled to have been given this award, especially after losing Dash. We just love being a part of the blood transfusion team and it always feels so wonderful when we receive thanks from owners whose pets have been saved by our lovely boys.
“We have signed up a few friends to the scheme over the years and would recommend it to everyone. Our boys have loved the attention, and we love that they are so well looked after and have their bloods checked regularly as a result. Now that our dogs are retired, we hope to be back with new family members in the future.”
The feline donors of the year award went to five British shorthairs that between them have totalled 25 donations.
Margret Wood – owner of Rusper, Uffington, Forrester, Clover and Sir Redwood – received the feline donor award after the blood her cats donated saved as many as 50 cats.
Ms Wood said: “They love coming to donate blood and are spoiled rotten while they are here. This past year has been a challenge, but my boys have given blood without me by their side very happily and have a good sleep in the car on the way home.
“My wonderful cats have now saved more than 50 cats between them, and that makes me so proud and is such an amazing legacy for my beloved Meadows.”
Charlotte Russo, senior transfusion medicine vet nurse at the RVC, said: “Every year we are blessed with so many fabulous donors and every single one of them deserves the Blood Donor of the Year award.
“Both donor families we selected come in with their multiple pets to support each other through their donations.
“They are long-term, dedicated donors who have been on the programme for years and their pets have helped countless patients during their time with us.
“Managing blood donations around COVID-19 restrictions has been incredibly difficult, but if we can take anything away from this it’s that communities, families and friends are invaluable – and that is especially true with our blood donors.
“Both pets and owners have risen to the challenge to ensure that vital blood donations continue to be available, and lives continue to be saved. We are so proud of all of them and so grateful for their support.”