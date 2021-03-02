2 Mar 2021
New study explores frequency, prevalence and treatment of problems in various dog breeds, aiming to redress shortfall in evidence-based information on disorders.
Spaniels, cockapoos and brachycephalic breeds are among the breeds at increased risk of anal sac problems, according to one of the first detailed studies carried out into the disorders.
RVC’s VetCompass programme sought to redress the lack of evidence-based information that had been published to date on the epidemiology and clinical management of non-neoplastic anal sac disorders (ASDs).
Breeds found to be at greatest risk of ASDs compared with cross-breeds include the cavalier King Charles spaniel, King Charles spaniel and cockapoo. Meanwhile, brachycephalic breeds were at increased risk compared with long-faced dogs.
Although ASD is known to be associated with significant disease severity, and is known to impair the quality of life in affected dogs, the study is the first with a clear focus on the breeds affected.
It is hoped the results will define knowledge gaps and guide future research into the neglected syndrome.The study identified 2,372 ASD cases from a population of 104,212 dogs attending VetCompass participating practices during 2013.
Among the additional key findings found in the study are:
Dan O’Neill – senior lecturer, companion animal epidemiology at the RVC, and author of the paper – said: “During two decades in first opinion practice, anal sac problems in dogs were a routine daily presentation for me. However, when I searched the literature to find evidence on the best way to treat these dogs, or even on which breeds were at most risk, there was almost no information available.
“As a result, vets in first opinion practice generally had to work out for themselves what seemed to be the best treatment in these cases. It is refreshing now to see research on common problems in dogs under first opinion veterinary care being reported. Owners and vets needs this evidence vitally.”
The paper, “Non‐neoplastic anal sac disorders in UK dogs: epidemiology and management aspects of a research‐neglected syndrome”, is available online.