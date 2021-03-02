ASDs affected 4.4% of dogs.

Six breeds had increased risk of ASDs compared with cross-bred dogs: cavalier King Charles spaniel (× 3.31), King Charles spaniel (× 3.30), cockapoo (× 2.59), shih-tzu (× 1.66), bichon frise (× 1.63) and cocker spaniel (× 1.24).

Six breeds had reduced risk of ASDs compared with cross-bred dogs: boxer (× 0.29), German shepherd dog (× 0.37), lurcher (× 0.51), Staffordshire bull terrier (× 0.56), border collie (× 0.60) and Labrador retriever (× 0.70).

Flat-faced (brachycephalic) dogs had 2.62 times the risk of ASDs compared with long-faced dogs.

Spaniel types had 2.09 times the risk of ASDs compared with non-spaniel types.

Dachshund types had 1.38 times the risk of ASDs compared with non-dachshund-types.

Poodle types had 1.46 times the risk of ASDs compared with non-poodle types.

The risks of anal sac problems were higher in older dogs.

Insured dogs were 1.53 times more likely to have anal sac problems diagnosed than uninsured dogs.

A total of 20% of dogs with anal sac problems were prescribed antimicrobials, while 12% were given pain relief.

Anal sacs were surgically removed in less than 1% of affected dogs.

Dietary change was recommended in 8.18% cases and weight loss was recommended in 1.14% cases.

‘Routine presentation’

Dan O’Neill – senior lecturer, companion animal epidemiology at the RVC, and author of the paper – said: “During two decades in first opinion practice, anal sac problems in dogs were a routine daily presentation for me. However, when I searched the literature to find evidence on the best way to treat these dogs, or even on which breeds were at most risk, there was almost no information available.