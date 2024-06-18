18 Jun 2024
College’s work shows fundamental distinction between reaction in horses when compared with those of humans.
It is hoped the findings will pave the way for further research in horses and humans.
Research carried out by the RVC has revealed a fundamental difference in how endothelial cells lining blood vessels react in horses compared to those of humans.
It is hoped the findings will pave the way for further research in horses and humans, as regulating the factors influencing endothelial cell function can be used to treat conditions such as cancer.
Little is known about angiogenesis in horses, despite the important role it plays in aiding in many equine diseases and for recovery from injury.
Conducting a first-ever study to optimise methods for the isolation, growth and purification of equine endothelial cells, the RVC research team studied equine endothelial cells in vitro, examining factors related to the equine cells’ ability to form new blood vessels.
With specific chemicals in the body stimulating endothelial cells to start angiogenesis, a focus of the study was on the growth factor studied the most in human cells – vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A).
The findings revealed VEGF-A had far less of an effect on the cells of horses than those of humans. Instead, equine endothelial cells respond better to the growth factor fibroblast growth factor two (FGF2).
Researchers said the difference in function between equine and human cells had never been identified before, and that further work was needed to build on the outcomes and shed light on how treatments for horses and humans can develop.
Elizabeth Finding, lecturer in basic sciences and lead author of the paper, said: “Endothelial cells are crucial to all body systems and the fact that we have known so little about them in the horse up to this stage has limited our ability to study many aspects of equine health and disease.
“Our methods can now be used by all researchers interested in the topic to further their work. I am excited by the possibility that the differences we have found between equine and human endothelial cells may be useful for studying human diseases.”
The research was funded by the Horserace Betting Levy Board and the full paper is online.