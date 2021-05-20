20 May 2021
Open to cats that have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past six months, the study hopes to use the information gained to optimise future treatments.
Obese cats with diabetes are being sought by the RVC to take part in a new trial of prescribed diets to study how it affects their weight.
Vets at the college’s diabetic remission clinic have launched a study into feline diabetes and are calling for cat owners across the country to sign on to the study.
The trial is open to all cats with potential weight worries, from the slightly overweight to the morbidly obese.
RVC internal medicine staff member Ruth Gostelow said: “The trial has many benefits for participating cats and owners, including free underlying disease screening before recruitment, free trial diet, free home blood glucose monitoring supplies and dedicated diabetic care from our clinic team.
“The whole trial period lasts for one year, although cats will only be fed the test diet for the first 12 weeks.
“Owners joining the trial will attend seven outpatient appointments at our clinic at the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, at the RVC in Hertfordshire, over the one-year trial period.”
Ms Gostelow added: “To be eligible, cats should have been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus in the past six months and must be treated with protamine zinc insulin at the time of trial recruitment, although insulin type can be changed prior to recruitment. Like in people, obesity and type-two-like diabetes mellitus are increasingly common problems in cats.
“There are increasing concerns in the veterinary profession that pets have become more overweight during the recent coronavirus lockdowns, putting cats at risk of type-two-like diabetes.
“We have seen excellent outcomes in our first trial, with high rates of diabetic remission, and anticipate the information gained from this study will optimise the future treatment of diabetic cats.”
To enquire about the trial and potential candidates, email [email protected] or telephone 01707 666605.