24 Nov 2022
A veterinary nurse who is now training to be a vet says she hopes her story will inspire others to consider a career in the professions.
Remi Onabolu shared her story to inspire others.
A veterinary nurse and fourth-year vet student is leading a new campaign that it is hoped will inspire young people from all backgrounds to consider a career in the veterinary professions.
Remi Onabolu – an RVC student who works as both a locum VN and for the careers group Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify – features in a video called “So you want to be a vet or vet nurse?”.
RCVS data indicates just 3.5% of vets were from black, Asian and minority ethnicities (BAME) backgrounds in 2019, while the proportion that attended non-selective state schools accounted for 37.9% of the total workforce.
Remi said she wants to inspire others to follow their dreams, because of her own experiences.
She said: “I wasn’t the typical straight-A student and I certainly had setbacks along the way.
“I hope my story will inspire students to aim high and have confidence in themselves – in particular, those students who aspire to a career in the veterinary profession, but currently think it is out of their reach.
“I firmly believe that if you can see it, you can be it.”
The video, which was filmed at Pride Veterinary Referrals in Derby, was produced through a joint project between JHP Recruitment, Companion Consultancy and online mentoring service Scrub Mentors.
It is aimed at young people aged between 13 and 16 years old, and is intended to be suitable for use in school careers presentations, as well as for work experience students in practice.
The video can be viewed on YouTube and an accompanying leaflet is available to download.