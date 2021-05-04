4 May 2021
One of largest studies of its type lifts lid on difficult decisions, and shows poor quality of life and “undesirable behaviour” were among reasons for euthanasias being performed.
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A study led by the RVC’s VetCompass programme has found quality of life and undesirable behaviours were among the conditions more likely to lead to euthanasia of pets.
As well as conditions including cancer, spinal cord disorder and inappetence, declines in quality of life – such as mental and physical well-being of a dog – and undesirable behaviours encompassing a range owners may consider unwelcome, including severe aggression and advance dementia, were noted.
Among the findings, where data of 29,163 dogs in a one-year period were analysed, larger bodyweights, increasing age and certain breeds of dogs were additional risk factors for euthanasia.
As an example, Rottweilers were more likely to die by euthanasia compared to Labrador retrievers – the standard baseline breed.
In contrast, bulldogs, pugs and West Highland white terriers were more likely to have unassisted deaths due to traumatic injury, foreign body at heart disease.
Additional findings included:
Camilla Pegram, VetCompass epidemiologist at the RVC and author of the paper, said: “End-of-life discussions between veterinarians and owners can be particularly difficult for both parties.
“This study provides benchmark data for the relative proportion of deaths that involve euthanasia, and the relative impact from demographics and disorders on euthanasia decision-making.
“Owners and veterinary professionals may find it easier to discuss end-of-life options, to reach a final decision and be comfortable with these decisions based on a feeling of broader support from the reported actions of others in similar situations.”
The full study findings are in Scientific Reports and can be accessed online.