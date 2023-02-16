16 Feb 2023
Collaboration is expected to focus on areas including infectious diseases that could pass between humans and animals.
Image © New Africa / Adobe Stock
The RVC has announced a new partnership with the University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute (PSI), in which the two institutions will collaborate on infectious disease research.
Further talks are due to take place in the coming weeks to set out the broad aims of the link-up and how key issues might be explored.
The PSI was set up two years ago as a multidisciplinary centre for research collaboration, which aims to apply lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis to future health issues.
The RVC said its work with the PSI will cover several key areas, including:
RVC president and principal Stuart Reid said: “As recent events bear testament, pathogens often respect neither geographical nor species boundaries.
“This important partnership will allow our institutions to work towards a level of understanding and preparedness as we bring together minds and facilities in a way that ensures synergy, novelty and, above all, excellence in addressing global disease threats.”
PSI director Peter Horby added: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw time and again the critical importance of scientific collaboration in finding solutions to urgent public health challenges.
“By working across disciplines, this partnership between PSI and the RVC will mean we are better equipped to prepare for, identify and counter future pandemic threats.”