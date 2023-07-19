19 Jul 2023
Researchers at the RVC’s new Centre for Vaccinology and Regenerative Medicine have been awarded funding to develop a first-of-its-kind organ-on-a-chip facility for veterinary species.
By reflecting animal tissue structures and predicting responses to a wide range of stimuli, including to pathogens, vaccines, environmental conditions and cell-to-cell interactions, the technology will help reduce the number of animals necessary for in-vivo testing.
OoCs are systems containing engineered or natural miniature tissues grown inside microfluidic chips.
Developed to better mimic species physiology, the chips can control cell microenvironments, and maintain structures and functions for tissues, and organs such as the blood-brain barrier, lungs and heart, while being constantly supplied by the necessary nutrients.
OoCs also help bridge the gap between animal and human systems, allowing for drug and vaccine testing, and supporting studies into how cells interact with each other and pathogens, without having to use live animal testing.
Funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the RVC’s OoC project will help assess the development of new vaccines and vaccine approaches by better understanding host-pathogen interactions.
The project will sit in the RVC’s newly created Centre for Vaccinology and Regenerative Medicine, and is also expected to support the development of regenerative medicine therapies, such as stem cell therapy for tendon, heart and eye conditions, kidney failure and cancers in multi-cell systems.
Dirk Werling, professor of molecular immunology at the RVC, said: “The organ-on-a-chip is one of the top 10 emerging technologies and we are very proud to be able to establish this technology at the RVC, thus actively contributing to the development of new treatment strategies, as well as further reducing the usage of animals for in-vivo testing and therefore contributing to the 3Rs – replacement, reduction and refinement.”