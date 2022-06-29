29 Jun 2022
The RVC is among dozens of institutions to offer support to the war-torn country’s higher education sector in a scheme officials hope will lead to longer-term collaboration.
The RVC has announced a new partnership to support education and research at a university in Ukraine.
The college has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Stepan Gzhytskyi National University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnologies (SGU) in Lviv, which will initially develop a framework to support SGU’s work during the ongoing war with Russia.
Officials also hope the link will lead to exchange opportunities and new research projects once the conflict is over.
RVC president and principal Stuart Reid said: “The RVC is proud to partner with Stepan Gzhytskyi University and is humbled by the opportunity to support Ukraine during this incredibly difficult time.
“Veterinary and biological sciences are shared strategic areas for the RVC and SGU, and we are committed to providing immediate support with a longer-term view of developing a strong and lasting collaboration between our two institutions, and our two countries.”
SGU’s rector Volodymyr Stybel said: “For our university, this is a significant step forward in the field of internationalisation.
“It is a great honour for us to have such a partner as the Royal Veterinary College. We are sincerely grateful to all the British people for their huge support in such a difficult time for us. We hope for our joint victory over terrorism and fruitful cooperation.”
The RVC is the only veterinary institution among more than 70 UK universities taking part in the twinning programme, which has been backed by the two nations’ governments, to support Ukraine’s higher education sector.
The UK universities involved will partner with their Ukrainian counterparts for at least five years.