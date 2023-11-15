15 Nov 2023
The college has agreed to work with the Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation in Mumbai to help improve standards and increase collaboration.
From left: RVC president and principal Stuart Reid with Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation chief executive Tom Heathcote and RVC professor of general practice Jill Maddison.
A new Anglo-Indian partnership that is hoped will pave the way for increased collaboration between veterinary professionals in the two countries has been announced by the RVC.
The college has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation (AVCF), which is based in Mumbai.
The AVCF, which is supported by Tata Trusts, is due to open a new state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in the city soon to help meet the needs of its growing pet population.
Although the deal is initially focused on raising care standards, officials hope it will also lay the foundation for future work on topics in the areas of medicine, nursing and one health.
RVC president Stuart Reid said: “The RVC is pleased to be working with the AVCF to support their mission in providing quality veterinary care to the growing pet population of the Mumbai region.
“In the first instance, the RVC will work with the AVCF to help develop their veterinary teams and, thereafter, look forward to exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.”
AVCF chief executive Tom Heathcote said: “The AVCF is delighted to have the support of the RVC in this early stage of our project.
“Through this association we are hopeful that we can make a lasting and irreversible positive impact on the provision of veterinary health care to all of the animals, owners and vets of Mumbai.”