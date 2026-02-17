17 Feb 2026
Clinicians hope the scheme will help to develop more detailed understanding of dogs’ recovery from acute kidney injury.
Rosanne Jepson (left) and Laura Cole.
The RVC’s Queen Mother Hospital for Animals (QMHA) has launched a new renal recovery clinic for the treatment of dogs recovering from acute kidney injury (AKI).
Officials say the Hertfordshire site is the only one in the UK offering both medical management of the condition and replacement treatments including haemodialysis.
Clinicians are also inviting owners to take part in a research project, which they hope will further improve future care.
Rosanne Jepson, professor of small animal nephrology and internal medicine, said: “The clinic gives us an opportunity to provide this expanded level of care, to monitor response to treatments and for us to better understand how we can optimise recovery.”
Clients can access the clinic through referrals from their own primary care practices and are asked to complete a pre-appointment questionnaire to help clinicians understand individual cases.
Patients then undergo a re-examination and a range of tests to monitor their progress. An ultrasound may also be undertaken in some cases.
Emergency and critical care lecturer Laura Cole said: “Dogs with AKI often have intensive support and treatment but, for a long time, being discharged from hospital was seen as the endpoint in this journey.
“But actually, we know that the full recovery period can take many months and that ongoing care is needed, for example, management of concurrent issues, such as hypertension and proteinuria, decision making around optimal nutrition and also monitoring for long-term consequences such as chronic kidney disease.”